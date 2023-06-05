They want power again to come and 'create, loot, and share' – Anyidoho booms on June 4th

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has vowed to ensure that the fight for probity and accountability within the party continues.

According to Anyidoho, there are individuals within the party who, during the NDC's previous time in power before 2016, used their positions to enrich themselves and are determined to continue their actions once the party regains power.



"The June 4 spirit of Probity & Accountability is alive in some of us. See how someone's block factory has collapsed on the Dodowa Road because he doesn't have access to government contracts and is also forcing contractors to buy his blocks. Who born dog?" Anyidoho captioned a video he shared on his Twitter page on Saturday, June 4, 2023.



In the video, Anyidoho showcased an abandoned block factory that he claimed belonged to a former general secretary of the NDC but has since collapsed since the party lost power.



"Riddle riddle, who was in the business of constructing block factories when he was the general secretary of a ruling party, supplying blocks to all government contracts, and came to build one here on the Dodowa Road? Look at how it has collapsed because it was purposely meant to supply blocks to government contracts in the Eastern Region. And when we lost power, the block factory collapsed. So, they want power again so that they can rebuild their block factories, create, loot, and share. We are waiting to see. Today is June 4th, the revolution is on. We will fight them with the revolutionary spirit: probity, accountability, and integrity. Who born dog!" he expressed in the background of the video.



Koku Anyidoho has been critical of some prominent figures within the NDC, including the party's current National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who is a former general secretary of the party.

His consistent criticism of the NDC led to his suspension from the party on February 8, 2021. However, the former NDC deputy general secretary maintains that he is still a member of the party.





GA/SARA