They want to kill Haruna's shine - Kwamena Duncan on removal

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan says the leadership of the National Democratic Congress led by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, purposely removed Haruna Iddrisu as the party's Minority Leader in Parliament with an aim to quench his shine.

According to him, Haruna Iddrisu has got a huge following in the party and this has made some people in the party leadership uncomfortable.



He disclosed that the new Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has also been an implant for the NDC reporting the moves of Haruna Iddrisu to former President John Mahama, hence resulting in the removal of Haruna Iddrisu from the position.



"It is to quench is rising shine. He keeps shining. He has a huge following in the party and somebody is uncomfortable."



"This whole thing is an engineered thing. Someone is uncomfortable with the good performance of Haruna Iddrisu. So, they want to remove the shine from Haruna Iddrisu. So, he's always been a target . . . this was a plan; it's already been hatched. It was one that they only delayed in implementing, simply because some people are not comfortable with Haruna Iddrisu."

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show, Kwamena Duncan eulogized Haruna Iddrisu saying the latter "sometimes he does some slips here and there. Agreed, he's human but he appreciates nation-making. He appreciates it. He appreciates that, look - make your point, make your case - but that nation building must go on".



Left to him alone, he preferred Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader to Ato Forson stating "all he (Ato Forson) does is pedestrain propaganda".



"Leadership is about wit. Leadership is about wisdom. Leadership is also about the appreciation of the task on your hand . . . put him side by side with Ato Forson, I don't see that in him. I wonder whether even this role, whether he understands it," he emphasized.