Thief grabbed at Evandy hostel, beaten to pulp by students

Some students of the University of Ghana have beaten a thief they apprehended to pulp at Evandy Hostel.

In the video, which was shared by Sika Official on the micro-blogging site - Twitter - and sighted by GhanaWeb, the students beat the young man [thief] who was bare-chested with sticks.



The thief, who couldn't bear the pain anymore was seen running away from his beaters in his black shorts which showed his boxer shorts.



In the next video, the thief was seen lying on his back with blood on his face, dripping down his chest.



The video, that has surfaced online has however generated a lot of mixed reactions.



While some frown upon the activities carried out by the students, others have patted their backs, stating that it is wrong for someone to steal from others amidst the current economic crisis.

For those that condemned the act, one of the tweeps, Dr. Rashid Alhassan said, "an alleged thief being lynched on a university campus, what are they taught there."



"Keep defending it until you have guns in your face to bring everything you hold dear. You don’t know the trauma I went through for months," another said.



Those who kicked against the beatings of the thief called for the arrest of the culprits.



"They should arrest all the culprits in this wicked act. As students, they should know better, they should there are laws and no one is beneath the law under any circumstances even when the person is a criminal," a tweep wrote.



Below are some reactions from the said video;

