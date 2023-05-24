Thieves: Maurice Ampaw descends on government appointees, public servants over luxurious lifestyles

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has launched a scathing attack on government appointees and public servants, accusing them of leading extravagant lives through illicit means. Ampaw alleges that these individuals engage in theft and dishonest activities while enjoying luxurious lifestyles, while conveniently blaming politicians for corruption.

According to Ampaw, public servants, including directors and chief directors in various ministries, are allegedly involved in embezzlement and corruption. He accuses them of amassing significant wealth through dubious methods, which they then use to acquire expensive cars and build extravagant residences.



"The public servants working in the ministries are thieves. Public servants, including directors, chief directors, and others, most of you are thieves, engaging in illegal activities and stealing from the state. When you encounter these public servants, you will see them driving luxurious cars and residing in opulent houses. The blame for corruption is often shifted to politicians, but it is these public servants who are the real culprits," he declared.



Ampaw made these remarks on his show, Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem, which aired on Wontumi TV on May 21, 2023. He shed light on the deceptive nature of these public servants, accusing them of using social media to present themselves as hardworking individuals who have legitimately earned their wealth. However, Ampaw suggests that their acquired wealth is instead the result of dubious means.



He called upon these public servants to refrain from misleading the public by falsely portraying their wealth as the outcome of hard work and dedication.



These comments come in the wake of the arrest of Hajia4real, a social media influencer and musician, who has been charged with romance fraud in the United States. Despite her ostentatious display of wealth and affluence on social media, Ampaw argues that this case exemplifies the deceptive practices employed by individuals seeking to hide their ill-gotten gains.













