Thieves, reptiles take over Saglemi housing project after years of government neglect

Saglemi housing project

Thieves have invaded the Saglemi housing project to steal the fittings, electrical parts, doors, and control board.

This came to light after a tour of the abandoned million-dollar project by the minority in parliament.



The project, which was begun by the NDC government, was meant to give Ghanaians affordable housing in a bid to bridge the housing deficit in the country.



But several years down the line, the project has been abandoned and left to rot.

Ranking member of the Works and Housing committee, Vincent Oppong Asamoah describes the scene as an embarrassment to the state



Addressing the media at the sight of the project, he said he demanded the head of the minister and also a censure motion against the minister as he has caused financial loss to the state.



