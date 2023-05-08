Thieves rob fetish priestess during Aboakyer festival

The priestess narrating the incident to a journalist

It was a big day for indigenes of Winneba in the Central Region and days before the ‘hunt day’ on Saturday, May 6, 2023, there were activities and preparations for the Aboakyer hunt for the deer.

The town had prior to the day paraded through the town with two groups – Tuafo and Dentsifo carrying their gods through selected routes as part of purification rites.



On Saturday, the youth of the town prepared themselves for the hunt and to mark this, there was massive celebration.



Amidst the drumming, dancing, and merry-making, thieves also had strategically placed themselves to hunt for ‘goodies’ from people’s bags and purses.



Among their victims surprisingly was one fetish priestess who claimed to have been robbed.



Speaking to Atinka TV about the incident, the woman, dressed in white with white markings explained how it all happened.



“Someone stole my phone, my money, and my purse. Whoever took it, they should bring it otherwise, they should remember that this is a festival, and the phone they have stolen, they will take it away and go and die,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Aboakyer festival is marked annually every first week in May by the Effutus in Winneba. Aboakyer means ‘hunting for game or animal’ in Fante.



The festival is celebrated to commemorate the migration of Simpafo (the people of Winneba).



