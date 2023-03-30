Thieves steal 17 laptops, other materials at Bibiani Catholic A basic school

File photo

The Bibiani Catholic ‘A’ basic school in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region has been attacked by suspected thieves.

The alleged thieves allegedly stole 17 laptop computers as well as other teaching and learning materials from the school office.



The school’s headteacher, Asare Oppong Daniel, revealed that a similar attack occurred a few years ago.

The thieves removed all of the cable wires in the school during the attack, and their laptops were stolen just last week.



Meanwhile, Sheriff Kwaku Duah, public relations officer for the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Education Directorate, has appealed to the public to assist them in locating the perpetrators, as the incident has been reported to the Bibiani Police Command.