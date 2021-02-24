Thighs of motor rider missing in fatal accident at Dawa Korlewa

The motorcycle used by the rider

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Search is still ongoing for the severed thighs of a motorcycle rider who died Monday morning in a fatal motor accident at Dawa Korlewa near Asesewa in the Eastern Region.



Twenty-three-year old, Martey Vincent who hailed from Kpesebi died instantly at about 6:40 am when the unregistered Royal Motorcycle on which he was riding ran into the offside portion of a KIA Rhino with registration number GR 152-16 loaded with bags of sachet water which was heading towards Asesewa from Odumase-Krobo.



The deceased was said to have fallen in the process where the suspect driver in charge of the Rhino, one Demah Kwame junior, 28, who was said to have lost control of the steering wheel in the process, ran over him, killing him instantly.



The KIA Rhino was said to have skidded off the road into the bush, falling on its side and causing damage to both the vehicle and motorcycle in the process. According to a police report on the accident sighted by GhanaWeb, the driver of the KIA Rhino upon reaching a portion of the road partly filled with eroded sand spotted the suspect rider allegedly riding in the lane of the suspect driver.



The driver in an attempt to avoid the rider and a head-on collision, drove to his offside lane where the motorist also rode back to his own lane and in the process, ran into the offside portion of the truck where he fell on the road.



The deceased’s face was completely mutilated in the process with contents of his head spilling out and his left leg completely severed in the process as police and rescue team are still unable to locate the severed body part. His lifeless body has been deposited at the Asesewa Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The driver and two of his loading boys aboard the KIA Rhino however escaped unhurt in the accident.



Meanwhile, the suspect driver remains in the custody of the Asesewa police as police investigations continue into the incident.



Samson Atter Kwame, Assembly Member for Mensah Dawa Electoral Area blamed the accident on the absence of speed ramps on the roads.



He recalled a similar accident around the same spot years ago which claimed the lives of three school children.



The Assembly Man, therefore, appealed to drivers plying the road to exercise restraint as “they carry human beings and not animals.”