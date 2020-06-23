Politics

Think wisely, don't ruin your party and Ghana - Kwesi Pratt to defeated aspirants

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has commiserated with defeated aspirants in the NPP primaries held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, but asked them to make the right choices as they progress.

The primaries saw over 100,000 delegates casting their votes for 308 aspirants in various constituencies across the country.



Some sitting Members of Parliament lost their positions to new aspirants while others also went unopposed.



'Moneycracy'



Prior to the NPP primaries, reports were rife about some aspirants distributing money and items such as TV sets, bicycles among others to buy the votes of the delegates.



At some constituency, it was alleged that the Parliamentary aspirants gave as much as $1,200 to each of his over 300 delegates but still lost the elections.

A defeated aspirant named Eric Amankwa Blay who distributed 250 bicycles to the delegates, after losing the primaries, has gone back for all the bicycles.



Make The Best Decision



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt has advised the defeated aspirants to make the best decision as they move forward with their lives.



Although he wouldn't suggest what decision is appropriate for them to make, Kwesi Pratt however noted should the aspirants become selfish; they might do things which won't augur well for the New Patriotic Party and the entire nation.



"With the defeated ones, are they going to think about themselves or their party or their country? Should it be that they become selfish or think about themselves, it might not augur well for Ghana and their party," he said.











Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.