Thinking Minds Ghana graduates cohort 2 of its MAGG Fashion Incubation Program

Graduates were urged to be ready to bring the needed transformation in their respective societies

Source: Michael Oberteye

12 trainees have successfully completed the MAGG Fashion Incubation Program by Thinking Minds Ghana, a Non-profit Enterprise and Social Innovation hub at Kpong in the Eastern Region.

A colourful graduation ceremony was held to celebrate the remarkable 6 months business incubation journey of the 12 women who had undergone months of intensive skills training and mentorship in entrepreneurship.



The trainees from various districts and professional backgrounds underwent incubation in fashion designing and subsequently graduated with startups designed to launch their careers in the fashion industry.



Additionally, the graduates will benefit from access to a free co-working space to operate as well as free business development coaching over a six-month period. They’ll also have access to an online marketplace for designers where they can market their products to an international market.



Executive Director of Thinking Minds Ghana, Seth Panyin Boamah said women are actively in the forefront of innovations and startups in Edtech, AgricTech, FinTech, MedTech, HealthTech, TravelTech etc. in other parts of the globe and the same can be replicated in Ghana.



According to him, most women have been boxed into a corner where they are economically dependent on men for survival, adding that the situation is not only weird but also deprives women of attaining their full potential.

He expressed regret at what he called the ‘complete maximization' of the female deficiency in leadership as well as the entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem, prompting the concept of an inferiority complex.



Mr. Boamah was however optimistic that the narrative is changing over time despite female entrepreneurs being confronted with unique challenges which put them at a disadvantage in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.



The Executive Director said though women have gathered the courage to be empowered and emancipate their context to equal their male counterparts, policy formulators are not complimenting their efforts enough. He expressed appreciation to Gered Gereedschap, a Dutch NGO which supports



the program will tools and also appealed to other development agencies to come on board the program.



Thinking Minds Ghana through its MAGG Incubation Program, aims to remove gender barriers to entrepreneurship by placing a gender lens on the incubation program to change the narrative where the sewing machine and threads were synonymous with lack of choice and oppression as a means of economic empowerment for women by creating fashionpreneurs to contribute to the socio-economic the wellbeing of our societies.

He congratulated the graduands and urged them to maximize the opportunities that come with their chosen field of entrepreneurship.



Miss Irene Aku Sapey was awarded the Andrews Selorm Normenyo Award for Most Well-Behaved Participant, showcasing exemplary conduct throughout the program and Miss Mary Coffie received the Selorm Normenyo Award for the Most Industrious Participant award, recognizing her dedication and hard work. They both received sewing kits and other accessories.



Miss Jennifer Tetteh-Fio was recognized for her exceptional style and creativity with the Most Outstanding Outfit award. Finally, Miss Deborah Tetteh's startup was awarded an electrical sewing machine for being the Overall Best Startup, a testament to her innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.



Guest speaker for the occasion, Dr. Nene Narh Terkpertey II speaking on the topic, of skills training and women empowerment as a panacea for creating decent work and economic growth noted that the need for skilled individuals has never been more critical.



The traditional leader urged the graduates to be ready to bring the needed transformation in their respective societies, adding that with the skills of fashion design, they are empowered to be employers and not employees. Today's graduates, armed with a diverse skill set, become the architects of their

own success, contributing to the flourishing of industries and communities he emphasized.



According to him, women, comprising a significant portion of our workforce, bring unique perspectives and capabilities to the table, adding that by championing women's empowerment initiatives, we are not only fostering equality but unlocking a vast reservoir of untapped talent and innovation.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) For Lower Manya Krobo who doubles as the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Simon Kweku Tetteh was confident that the training was a game changer in the lives of the graduands and tasked them to approach their work with passion and commitment.



He advised the beneficiaries to focus on their jobs to reap the benefits and urged other young people to empower themselves by venturing into skills acquisition to enable them to earn a living.



One of the graduates, Miss Jemima Adigbo Aku while expressing her gratitude to the organizers was confident of putting her newly acquired skills to maximum benefits by making some of the best garments in the world with eco-friendly materials.

Detailing the skills she has acquired throughout the training, she said, “Before I didn’t know much about the opportunities in the fashion industry. Now, I can confidently create my own designs, understand the market trends, and effectively manage a fashion business,” she said.



Miss Adigbo looks forward to pass the knowledge acquired to other young people to enable them earn some income for themselves.