Third meeting of Parliament commences on Tuesday, October 25

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

A statement dated October 7, 2022, issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, on Monday said.

It said: “In pursuance of Standing Order 37 of the Parliament of Ghana, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence on Tuesday, the 25th day of October 2022 at ten o’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra.”

The House adjourned sine die on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

“Mr Speaker, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the House is expected to resume the third week in October,” Mr Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, said.

Members of Parliament go into recess thrice in a session. The first recess is from March to May, and the second comes off from July to October, with the last being from December to January.

Members of Parliament use the recess for committee meetings, visiting their constituencies and other parliamentary-related work.

