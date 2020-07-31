General News

‘This Eid is one of the most peaceful we’ve ever had’ – Some Muslims share their experience

Some Muslims across various Zongo communities in Accra have labelled this year’s Eid al-Adha as one of the most peaceful and exciting despite the existence of coronavirus.

According to them, unlike other previous ones, this very Eid comes with a calm and peaceful aura.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, they expressed excitement about how they were at least permitted to pray in their mosques unlike Eid-ul-Ftr where they were all compelled to stay indoors.



“It’s going on well. Very exciting and bliss. The atmosphere is busy and peaceful,” an individual stated.



“We thank God for bringing us this far. We’ve been through a lot but Alhamdulillah, this Sallah is the most peaceful one we’ve had and we thank God for that,” another said.



To them, the fact that they are in good health is enough reason to celebrate.

Most of them also prayed that the coming year will be void of COVID-19.



“What we are praying for next year is that Allah should sack this coronavirus so we can celebrate it properly next year,” a celebrant told GhanaWeb.



However, Muslims around the world celebrate Eid today although precautions against the coronavirus are preventing some aspects of the Islamic holiday from being celebrated in the usual way.



For instance, many large prayer gatherings, outdoor festivals, and other public celebrations have been restricted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





