This Ramadan must not be about food but should be sacrificed for Ghana's hardship, Mahama's victory - Alhaji Sinare to Muslims

ormer National Vice Chairman of NDC, Alhaji Said Sinare

Source: Japhet, Contributor

Former National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare has enjoined Muslims across the country to extend their charity to the less privileged as they begin the Ramadan fast.

The Zongo President, in a statement shared on his official Facebook page, advised Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to seek Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.



He said that with the sighting of the Ramadan moon, Muslims across the world, especially in Ghana, should spend more time supplicating to Allah for His mercy on the economic situation of the country.



The former high commissioner, in a statement to address his social media followers, appealed to the general public to entrust the leadership of the country into the hands of John Dramani Mahama, adding that he is the right person to rescue the country from its current economic predicaments.



He appealed to the Muslim fraternity to pray for the NDC and its flag bearer in the 2024 general elections.



"As we commence the holy month of Ramadan, let us seize this moment to implore divine intervention for our beloved nation that is currently grappling with severe economic hardships," he said.

He added that Muslims should subject themselves to the good practices of the religion.



"Moreover, may we diligently put into practice the noble teachings of Islam, such as compassion and benevolence towards humanity. This season presents an excellent opportunity for profound introspection while nurturing a deeper reverence for Allah and eschewing all forms of malevolent conduct that jeopardize human welfare



"It is important to bear in mind that Ramadan transcends mere abstinence from food and drink; it serves as a poignant reminder to shun all evils and transgressions



"In light of this significant spiritual milestone in the lives of Muslims worldwide, let us unite in fervent supplication for the victory of the NDC and H.E. John Dramani Mahama's candidacy in the forthcoming general elections," he stated.