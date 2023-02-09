This government has 'chopped current money and future money' – Suhuyini

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhassan Suhuyini, has said that even though he knew that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government will fail, he did not foresee that things were going to be this bad.

In a Good Morning Ghana interview, on February 8, 2023, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Suhuyini said that the Akufo-Addo government has mismanaged Ghana’s economy to a point where future generations of Ghanaians will have to pay for its mess.



“We are astonished by their outstanding recklessness. Yes, we expected them to be a disaster but we didn’t even anticipate that the disaster will be this looming and large.



“This government is going down in history as the most reckless, the most irresponsible government ever…. They have finished spending current money, they have finished spending future money by way of collateralising every revenue stream.



“And worst of all, they are shifting the responsibility of paying the debts onto future governments, simply irresponsible,” he said.



He added that the government seems to be unrepentant and has continued to take action that will worsen the current economic challenges in the country.



The MP made these remarks while reacting to a Bloomberg report that indicated that the Bank of Ghana printed GHC41.9 billion for the government in 2022. The central bank is yet to respond to the report by Bloomberg.

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North and a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Finance, Collins Adomako-Mensah, who was also on the programme, said that the House did not approve the printing of the GHC41.9 billion by the central bank.



Watch the interview below:







You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/WA