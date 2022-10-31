‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares, cites 'attacks' on Owusu-Bempah

Owusu Bempah prays for Akufo-Addo during a visit to his church

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party, NPP, government will continue to experience a downward trajectory and it will not recover.

This is the spiritual verdict handed down by Prophetic Hill Chapel founder, Nigel Gaisie.



According to him, this government has changed the landscape of Church government relations since it took office despite riding on the back of a religious mantra to come to power, that is, “The Battle is the Lord’s.”



“Since this system came into place, the church has never been the same, it is not with me alone, I have colleagues who are complaining of the same concerns. People can’t come to church because of hunger.



“I don’t pray against but for those in authority as instructed by the Bible. Mine is to tell them the truth about ongoings but not to be judgmental.



“I’m relatively a young man but I haven’t seen such hunger…I don’t attack the government, I only tell them the truth, there is so much hardship and stress in the system, but I want to assure that on 31st December, we will speak the mind of God,” he added.

He said, the NPP have forgotten themselves after getting power and added that its attack on a one-time spiritual guide to Nana Akufo-Addo was also a sign of why the government had failed and will continue to fail.



The said guide is Bishop Isaac Owusu-Bempah, who was arrested last year for leading some members to threaten Nana Agradaa, a former priestess turned preacher of the gospel.



“It is the attack on the church that has brought hardships. They had no business to attack Bishop Owusu-Bempah and I saw it in the spirit. One of the things that has caused the colossal failure of this government, nothing can bring them back and take it from me as a spiritual person.



“I am speaking as a prophet. This government is finished, no machinations, I am telling you and no amount of military will they use …The needed not attack Rev. Owusu-Bempah we are on different sides but he is still a senior man of God, the oil of God on him is genuine. You can’t deny that,” he emphasized.



Gaisie was speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM’s “The Kingdom” show which aired on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

