This govt must be very careful – Rashid Pelpuo warns

Dr. Abdul-Rahid Hassan Pelpuo, Member of Parliament for WA Central

Member of Parliament for WA Central Dr. Abdul-Rahid Hassan Pelpuo, has said the Akuffo Addo led government must sit up and be very meticulous with its actions.

In an interview with Kwame Owusu Danso on the Goodmorning Africa show monitored by the Ghana Crusader, The MP warned the government to be careful with how it is handling the voter’s registration exercise in some centres.



His comment comes on the back of the soldiers deployed to Banda and its emanating concerns of possible disenfranchisement. According to the Member of Parliament, he is unhappy with the current happenings. He believes one problem African leaders have is linking their power to the source of it; as they easily forget who gave them the power, then they begin to turn their backs on them.



The MP for WA Central stated that the soldiers intimidating civilians is very offensive, disgusting, bad and cannot be tolerated at all.



“Nana’s government must sit up, he is behaving in a way which is consonant to our democracy. It is criminal , unacceptable and an offence,” he said.

The MP continued that the President must respect Ghanaians, because he knows better as he once fought for the right as a human right activist.



The Ewes are also Ghanaians and what is going on must be taken care of or else it could breed civil war which nobody is praying for, the MP said.



Pelpuo believes the president has disappointed Ghanaians; and the latest development is to nakedly deny some Ghanaians the right to register and discharge their civic rights.

