'This is a big loss' - Bawumia mourns the late Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr

The late Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr

Vice President Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr as a big loss to Ghana.

His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr who was head of the Catholic Church in Africa died on Sunday, November 17, 2022.



An official statement from the Vatican read “With sadness and pain we hereby inform you of the return to the heavenly Father of Cardinal Richard Baawobr which occurred today, Sunday, 27 November 2022. Our confrere was taken by ambulance from the Generalate to the Gemelli Hospital at 5.45 pm and we received the sad news at 6.25 pm. May Richard rest in the peace of his Lord whom he so generously served. On behalf of the bereaved Society. Our prayer and our thoughts go also to his family, to his diocese, his fellow bishops, to all his friends and acquaintances” André-Léon Simonart, Secretary General wrote.



In August this year, Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr who was said to have taken ill upon his arrival in Rome.

Reports are that the late clergyman underwent surgery because he was suffering from a heart-related condition.



Commenting on his sad passing, the Vice President wrote ”It is with deep sadness that we mourn the demise of His Eminence Richard Kuuia Baawobr who until his death was a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church.



I convey my condolences to his immediate family, Wa Diocese, and the Roman Catholic Church at large. This is a big loss to Ghana”