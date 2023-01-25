This is a coup; NDC MPs never respected Haruna Iddrisu – Adomako-Mensah

The Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has alleged that the removal of the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, as minority leader was something some members of the minority had been orchestrating for a long time.

According to him, he is not surprised by the removal of Haruna Iddrisu because members of the minority caucus have been disrespecting him for a long time.



The New Patriotic Party MP, who made these remarks in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, January 25, 2022, added that the National Democratic Congress's (NDC’s) national leaders have not been happy with Haruna Iddrisu because of some of the things that transpired in Parliament under his leadership.



“This is a coup; I mean, you don’t miss words; this is a complete coup. And anybody who has been following the NDC’s politics in parliament will not be surprised.



“The disrespect toward Haruna didn’t start today; it has been there in Parliament, everybody knows this. And the plan to get him out has been staged for a very long time, it has just got to the climax.



“And let me read Sammy Gyamfi’s tweet or Facebook post when the ministers were approved by parliament: “Comrades the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament … the leadership of our parliamentary group, particularly Haruna Iddrisu and Hon Mubarak Muntaka, and dozens of our MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC party,” he said.

The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority Leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Abaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress, dated January 23, 2023.

IB/BOG