'This is a low blow!' - Blakk Rasta apologizes to Akufo-Addo for wishing him dead

Blakk Rasta and president Akufo-Addo

Controversial media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta has offered an apology to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for saying ‘he must visit his early grave.’

According to him, he remarked out of frustration during his show and under no circumstance would he wish him dead before his natural call, adding that ‘it was a slip of the tongue.’



He indicated that he has no ill will towards President Akufo-Addo even though his governance has inflicted hardship on Ghanaians, his utterances were uncalled for.



Blakk Rasta beseeched President Akufo-Addo to pardon him for saying he wished he died early for the nation to be free from his bad governance.



He stated that his apology does not erase the fact that President Akufo-Addo is a 'useless' leader who has failed Ghanaians.



“I want to send an apology to the President (Akufo-Addo). Do you know why? No matter how you hate a man, you should never wish him dead. I was not brought up like that.



"Spiritually, mentally physically and behaviorally. I will never wish a man dead. Out of frustration, we may make some utterances. I just saw the video and told myself 'No, this is a low blow'.

"Honorably, I apologize to the president of the Republic of Ghana. Much as you are a useless president, I don't want to see you die. I want to see you live and suffer so that when you finally die, Satan can humbly and honestly sodomize you in hell.



"But I do not want to wish you dead. No. Even when my enemy dies, I don't jubilate, I pray for him. It was a slip of the tongue. Useless as you are, you and your vice president do not die. Don't visit an early grave,” he said during the UrbanBlend show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



Blakk Rasta’s apology comes after he was criticized vehemently for asserting that he wished President Akufo-Addo visit an early grave to free the nation from bad governance.







SB/BB