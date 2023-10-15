This is a new Okuapeman - Okuapehene as he entreats Akufo-Addo for support

The Traditional Ruler (Okuapehene), of Akuapem, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III has signalled a new era for Okuapeman, emphasising the dawn of development and progress for his subjects.

According to him, the community that was once lagging behind when it came to development is experiencing development.



Speaking at the 2023 Odwira Festival, the Okuapehene conveyed his deep sense of responsibility and determination to follow in the footsteps of his ancestors to bring growth into the Akuapem community.



For this reason, he urged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo supports the development and transformation agenda of Okuapeman.



The Okuapehene further highlighted the potential for eco-tourism in the region, suggesting that Okuapeman holds a unique position to harness its benefits and contribute to the country’s progress and at the same time generate employment opportunities for the youth.



“With love and oneness, our ancestors were able to establish Okuapeman. I will also not do anything different from what they did, I will follow the footsteps of our ancestors.

“We want to plead with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to come to our aid. When I was speaking earlier I indicated that Okuapeman was lagging behind but today I say that this is a new Okuapeman,” he stated.



He continued: “Mr President, come to our aid. We have been talking about Eco-Tourism. I believe that throughout the country, it is here in Okuapeman that we can harness its benefits for the growth of the country and also provide jobs for our youth.”



Osaadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III also underscored the significance of unity among the people, emphasising that unity among chiefs, royals, subjects, and the entire nation is paramount for progress and development.



“I also want to use this opportunity to thank everyone, especially the president. The entire country is grateful to you for the work you are doing in the country. Fellow chiefs present, I believe we all swore an oath to serve our respective communities. For us to be able to do that, we need to help the government to direct us on how best we can lead our communities to benefit the entire country.



“Above all, we need unity as a people. When we are able to unite, as chiefs, royals, subjects and the entire country, we have to endeavour to be united,” he added.

