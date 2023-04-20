19
‘This is a threat of a cockroach’ – NPP MP ‘deflates’ Sam George’s tough talk

Sly Tetteh Sam George Metro Tv.png Sly Tetteh and Sam George on Good Morning Ghana set

Thu, 20 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sylvester Tetteh, the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro has dismissed threats by colleague lawmaker Sam George as ‘threats of a cockroach.’

Sly as he is widely known said Sam George was talking out of cowardice when he threatened that the National Democratic Congress will not go to court after the 2024 elections and that the party will secure its votes at the polling station.

In a discussion on Metro TV earlier this week, the Ningo Prampram MP cautioned that political figures with investments were better off acting in a civil manner because they stood to lose the most in the event of chaos.

“Those with investment beating the war drums, they should continue, it doesn’t take a lot to raze down people’s investment. 50 cedis fuel and one match stick is what is needed,” Sam George stated.

Sly interjected with his rebuttal stating: “This is a threat of a cockroach, and like William Shakespeare said, cowards die many times before their death. Cowards die many times before their death. Please, stop this.”

When host of Good Morning Ghana, Randy Abbey intervened asking that Sam George finishes, his point, he took a swipe at agric minister Bryan Acheampong who recently vowed that the NPP will match the NDC in 2024 and that they won’t hand over power to them ever.

“When your boss was standing there ‘ensi da’ (it won’t happen), even him you were hailing him. We will call a spade a spade in 2024, we will settle it at the polling stations,” Sam George added.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
