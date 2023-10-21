'This is absolute nonsense': Murtala snaps on live TV after question on Airbus Scandal, Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, could not keep his cool on live TV after he was asked a question about former President John Dramani Mahama's alleged involvement in the Air Bus scandal.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator, during a panel discussion on GHOne TV, described a question by the host of the programme, Lantam Papanko, on the scandal as a ‘useless topic’.



He said that the topic should not be discussed because it is being used by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to needlessly tarnish the image of the former president.



“If tomorrow someone comes out with a story that Duffuor is a criminal or Bola Ray is a criminal and you say that because that statement has been made, we should discuss it on your station. This is ridiculous. It is even preposterous.



“WikiLeaks mentioned President Nana Addo is a wee smoker, did you discuss it on your station?... and you premise your statement by saying that people are saying that the official number (tag in the Air Bus scandal) is President Mahama. Who said that?” a visibly serious Murtala asked.



He added, “If there are a lot of statements that are made, you don’t tell me that because those statements were made by certain demagogues and therefore you must table such a topic on your programme for discussion. It is a useless topic to be discussed and I would repeat that time and again”.

But the GHOne journalist did not take kindly to the description of his question as a 'use topic'.



He explained that he posed the question because of the security implications of a planned demonstration at Mahama’s residence by the Fixing the Country Movement for his alleged involvement in the Airbus scandal.



He said that it is important that the issue be discussed because the NDC would also be having a clean-up exercise at Mahama’s residence, which could lead to a clash.



Murtala then went on to accuse the broadcaster of trying to ambush him because he was not told the Airbus scandal was going to be discussed.



Watch a video of the incident below:





BAI/OGB



