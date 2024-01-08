This is autocracy! - Bridget Otoo blasts Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over cancelled New Force event

Bridget Otoo and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has weighed in on the late cancellation of a political event at the Black Star Square, on January 7, 2024 (Constitution Day) by the government.

She has accused the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President of employing dictatorial tactics, a move she described as shameful.



"We live in a country where the worst government in the history of the 4th republic. Most corrupt, intolerant of dissenting views and human rights abuses," she posted on Twitter (now X).



"This is autocracy!!! Shame on you Nana Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia, her tweet concluded.



An event dubbed 'The Convention' was cancelled at the eleventh hour on January 7, with reports indicating that it took a heavy security presence to keep patrons off the venue.



In a statement posted shortly after social media heaped critique on the government, the Office of The President confirmed that the programme had been cancelled for unforeseen reasons.

In the letter dated January 7, 2024 and signed by H.M. Wood, the Chief Director; the presidency said the decision was necessitated by an unforeseen State Event scheduled to take place at the venue.



It added that the booking fee of 10,000 Ghana cedis was going to be refunded to the unnamed organizer of the said programme.



Social media platforms went into overdrive on the evening of January 7, 2024, when an event rumoured to be the unveiling of the leader of The New Force political movement at the Black Star Square was halted by National Security operatives and officials from the Ghana Police Service.



Over the last week, flyers and billboards in some parts of Accra advertised an event dubbed “The Convention.”



Dignitaries included former Nigerian presidential aspirant Peter Obi, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters of South Africa; Julius Malema, one-time Director of the Kenya School of Law, P.L.O Lumumba and Former Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United States; Arikana Chihombori-Quao.

Musicians including Efya, Stonebwoy and Wiyaala were also billed to perform at the event.





