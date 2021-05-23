This is condemnable, disgraceful - Blakk Rasta goes wild on Nigel Gaisie over 'fraud boy' prophecy

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

Nigel Gaisie was captured in a viral video asking a congregant to make an offering of a substantial amount to unlock his blessing.

Blakk Rasta is unhappy with the issue and has criticised the pastor.



Blakk Rasta wants Nigel Gaisie to apologise for making the demand



Radio personality Blakk Rasta has disclosed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder of the Prophetic Hill Chapel denied ordering a suspected cyber fraudster to ‘sow a seed’ of GHC5,000 to unlock some blessings which were coming his way.



Nigel Gaisie is being accused on social media for asking a church member to make a huge offering because an equally big blessing awaits him.



“I am seeing plenty of money coming to you and where you are staying now, leave that place. You have packed already, so you are moving out? It’s good you are moving out. I want you to give to God and don’t think about today, I want you to give God GH¢5000 and don’t think about the money.



“I see plenty of money coming his way. I see him behind a computer with things blocked for him but [I] have come to the altar, the Lord has shown me that he is going to take huge money from a white woman. If you are about taking huge money from a white woman you must also give handsomely to God,” the Prophet said to the church member.

Speaking on the issue, Blakk Rasta said he initially did not believe the content of the viral video and sought clarity from Prophet Nigel Gaisie.



He said on Zylofon FM that Nigel Gaisie denied making such comments but after watching the video, he has been disappointed.



Blakk Rasta lashed out at Nigel Gaisie who claims to have a good relationship with and asked him to apologize.



"This is so condemnable. When I first saw I asked Prophet Nigel and he told me no he didn’t say it. Now I have seen the whole tape. This is not the first man of God who has justified fraud. I’m so disappointed that Prophet Nigel said this. I’m so ashamed that he glorified this. This has never been the principle that we stood for.



“Prophet Nigel, come out and clarify because this is shameful and disgraceful. You want stolen money for God or yourself. I’m so disappointed. I’ve never known you for this level of lowness. This is so disgraceful,” he noted.