This is fake! – GES dismisses report that BECE subjects reduced to 5 from 9

Students sitting the BECE | File Photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reaffirmed the number of subjects students sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will write this year.

GES through its verified Facebook page (January 6, 2024), said the viral post that candidates will sit for five instead of nine subjects starting this year was fake.



“This is FAKE. Kindly disregard any information or video in circulation, suggesting that BECE candidates will write FIVE subjects this year. Thank you,” the post accompanied by the fake claim noted.



According to the viral post, the GES has changed BECE subjects and that students will only be examined on the following subjects:



INTEGRATED SCIENCE (COMPUTING INCLUDED)



MATHEMATICS



ENGLISH LANGUAGE



GHANAIAN LANGUAGE AND

GENERAL PAPER (consists of RME, SOCIAL STUDIES & CAREER TECHNOLOGY.)







About the BECE - WAEC website:



Introduction



This examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana. The results of the examination is based on Continuous Assessment and the external examination. The Continuous Assessment forms 30% whilst the external examination forms 70% of the total assessment.



Eligibility



Candidates in the third year of Junior High Schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible to register to take part in this examination.

Date of Examination



The examination is conducted nationwide in June each year.



Entry for the Examination



Registration for the examination is done electronically in October/November each year. Statement of Entries, CDs together with the registration fees should reach the appropriate Office of the Council by specified dates that will be determined by the Council from year to year.



Subjects for the Examination



The following are the subjects available to candidates:



English Language

Ghanaian Language and Culture



Social Studies



Integrated Science



Mathematics



Basic Design and Technology



Religious & Moral Education



Information and Communications Technology

French (optional)



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



