This is fake! – GES dismisses report that BECE subjects reduced to 5 from 9

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reaffirmed the number of subjects students sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will write this year.
GES through its verified Facebook page (January 6, 2024), said the viral post that candidates will sit for five instead of nine subjects starting this year was fake.
“This is FAKE. Kindly disregard any information or video in circulation, suggesting that BECE candidates will write FIVE subjects this year. Thank you,” the post accompanied by the fake claim noted.
According to the viral post, the GES has changed BECE subjects and that students will only be examined on the following subjects:
INTEGRATED SCIENCE (COMPUTING INCLUDED)
MATHEMATICS
ENGLISH LANGUAGE
GHANAIAN LANGUAGE AND
GENERAL PAPER (consists of RME, SOCIAL STUDIES & CAREER TECHNOLOGY.)
About the BECE - WAEC website:
Introduction
This examination is both for certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana. The results of the examination is based on Continuous Assessment and the external examination. The Continuous Assessment forms 30% whilst the external examination forms 70% of the total assessment.
Eligibility
Candidates in the third year of Junior High Schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible to register to take part in this examination.
Date of Examination
The examination is conducted nationwide in June each year.
Entry for the Examination
Registration for the examination is done electronically in October/November each year. Statement of Entries, CDs together with the registration fees should reach the appropriate Office of the Council by specified dates that will be determined by the Council from year to year.
Subjects for the Examination
The following are the subjects available to candidates:
English Language
Ghanaian Language and Culture
Social Studies
Integrated Science
Mathematics
Basic Design and Technology
Religious & Moral Education
Information and Communications Technology
French (optional)
SARA
Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
- Abronye, Dumelo, Beatrice Annan among public personalities who bagged Masters degrees
- Kennedy Osei Despite, John Dumelo among public personalities who bagged Master's degrees
- GaDangme Council awards 11 tertiary students with scholarships
- Don’t play politics with the educational system – Education Minister
- NaSIA must ensure pre-tertiary educational institutions have adequate sanitary facilities
- Read all related articles