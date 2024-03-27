This is gross professional misconduct - Godfred Dame tackles Dafeamekpor over absence in court

Godfred Dame, Attorney-General

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has strongly criticized the absence of Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, in court during a Supreme Court hearing, labeling it as gross professional misconduct.

He emphasized that it is unprecedented for a lawyer who has filed an application in a case to direct the rejection of an affidavit of opposition filed by the opposing party.



He expressed his disappointment at the situation, stating that it is highly unprofessional conduct.



“… clearly it's unheard-of for a lawyer who has filed an application in the matter to direct a rejection of affidavit of opposition that has been filed by the other. It's really for me gross professional misconduct, however, the court decided over the matter and that is it. It was most unfortunate because the counsel was in the same day filing processes in the Supreme Court of Ghana," he stated.



The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, was absent in court as the Supreme Court heard a case he brought before it.



During the proceedings, it came to light that Dafeamekpor had instructed his lawyers not to accept any court documents related to the hearing notice of his case.

His lawsuit aimed to challenge the ministerial appointments made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Meanwhile the Supreme Court has struck out an application for an interlocutory injunction seeking to prevent parliament from proceeding with the vetting of new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.



In a unanimous decision on Wednesday, March 27, a five-member panel of the court held that the application was frivolous and an abuse of the court process.



NAY/AE



