This is how long it takes this artist to surprise-sketch strangers in trotro

When GhanaWeb’s Etsey Atisu asked Enil Art, the artist who has become popular for surprise-sketching strangers in public buses, how long it takes him to draw these people, he shared details on how he actually even does his drawings.

From telling the host of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV that he once sketched a trotro mate in 18 minutes, he also explained what he says is no special ability of his, which allows him to be able to appear this perfect.



He was also quick to add that none of that comes easy because of all the meanderings that happen in the public buses most of the time.



“The fastest was 18 minutes… because the trotro is moving, you have to be careful about each stroke and all that. So, 18 minutes… it’s really stressful; strenuous… yeah, but I have to get it.



“… I’m not that special; I take a video, I freeze one of the frames and I look on my phone and draw,” he explained.



Enil Art also detailed other aspects of his life, his motivations for towing this line of art, and what he expects for his future.



Watch the full video below:









Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Meanwhile, watch as traders at the Tetteh Quarshie Art and Craft Market reflect on their new lives 2 years after decades of their investments were lost to a demolition exercise. They spoke with GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu on #SasItLoud:









You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AE/OGB