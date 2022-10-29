This is how much you will pay as transport fares in Accra

Passengers boarding a public transport

Driver’s associations in Ghana including the Concerned Drivers Association and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) have all indicated that they will be increasing transport fares from today, Saturday, October 29, 2022.

While the GPRTU announced a 19 per cent increase in transport fares, the Concerned Drivers Association has announced a 30 per cent increment.



The unions have indicated the increase was necessitated by the rising prices of petroleum products, the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi and the rising cost of leaving in the country.



Even though the new fares are to kick in today, some drivers started charging them immediately after the increases were announced.



The increase in transport fares did not sit well with many Ghanaians because many Ghanaians are already feeling the brunt of the economic hardship in the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is reported to have met the associations to come to some compromise but it is not certain whether the meeting had any effect on the proposed increases.

