This is how you check the number of SIM cards linked to your Ghana Card

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced a short code for checking the number of SIM cards registered with a National Identification Card (Ghana Card).

The announcement comes after complaints by some citizens that their Ghana Cards have been used to register SIM cards that do not belong to them.



Speaking in an interview on UTV, on April 27, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, the director of consumer and corporate affairs at the NCA, Nana Defie Badu, disclosed that the short code for the verification of SIM cards registered to a Ghana Card is *402*1#.



Defie Badu said that the public can start using the short code for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) starting from May 1, 2023.



How to verify the number of SIM cards registered to your Ghana Card:



First dial *402*1#

After dialling *402*1# a list of SIM cards registered with a Ghana Card will pop up.



If you find a strange number linked to your Ghana Card, you have to report it to the MNO (mobile network) of the strange number, say MTN or Vodafone or AirtelTigo.



The number will be disconnected from your SIM after the service provider affirms that you are the owner of the Ghana Card through a Know Your Customer (KYC).



