'This is renewed investor confidence in Ghana' – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said the decision of the United States of America to establish a data centre in Ghana would boost investor confidence in the country.

The move, he said will make Ghana an attractive investment destination for foreign investors.



Reacting to the news on his social media pages, Ken Ofori-Atta said government welcomes the announcement of a $300m private capital investment through @DFCgov, to build a first-of-its-kind data center in Ghana.



“Following the #IMFDeal, the @UnitedStates has led the way to signal renewed confidence in Ghana as an attractive investment destination. We welcome the announcement of a $300m private capital investment through @DFCgov, to build a first-of-its-kind data centre in Ghana,” he said.



On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Development Finance Corporation (DFC) disclosed that a whopping $300 million was set aside to establish a data centre in Africa with Ghana being the location for this project.



DFC said the project forms part of the US government's support to improve digitalization in Africa.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, it noted that the establishment of the data centre in Ghana will be the beginning of a digital revolution on the continent, as well as, will increase access to cloud-based technologies.



It will also bring down the cost of internet for women to have access to it.



"Under PGIL, the USG will work to construct data centres throughout Africa. This week, DFC announced it is using its $300 million loan facility to Africa Data Centers (ADCs), Africa's largest network of interconnected data facilities, to construct a first-of-its-kind data centre in Ghana," part of the release read.



"Africa accounts for less than one percent of total available global data center capacity despite being home to 17 percent of the world's total population. This investment builds on the Vice President's recent trip to Ghana and is laying the groundwork for a digital revolution on the continent by increasing access to cloud-based technologies, bringing down the cost of internet which facilitate greater access to women, and making the continent a more competitive destination for industry," it added.



