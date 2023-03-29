2
'This is so painful' - Vice President Bawumia comments on death of Kumawu MP

Philip Basoah Mp The late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoa

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoa as painful.

“I visited him this past Saturday and little did I know that it was the last time I would see him alive. This is so painful,” Vice President Bawumia wrote this in a post on Facebook.

Dr Bawumia therefore expressed his deepest condolences to the immediate family and constituents of the late Parliamentarian.

The MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Below is the full post:

“I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family and Kumawu constituents on the sudden passing of Hon. Philip Atta Basoah.

I visited him this past Saturday and little did I know that it was the last time I would see him alive. This is so painful.

My prayers are with his family. May Philip’s gentle soul rest in peace.”

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
