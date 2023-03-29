'This is so painful' - Vice President Bawumia comments on death of Kumawu MP

The late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoa

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the death of Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, Philip Basoa as painful.

“I visited him this past Saturday and little did I know that it was the last time I would see him alive. This is so painful,” Vice President Bawumia wrote this in a post on Facebook.



Dr Bawumia therefore expressed his deepest condolences to the immediate family and constituents of the late Parliamentarian.



The MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Below is the full post:

“I express my deepest condolences to the immediate family and Kumawu constituents on the sudden passing of Hon. Philip Atta Basoah.



I visited him this past Saturday and little did I know that it was the last time I would see him alive. This is so painful.



My prayers are with his family. May Philip’s gentle soul rest in peace.”



