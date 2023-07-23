This is sudden and unexpected – NDC on Sherry Ayittey’s death

National Democratic Congress flag

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the demise of one of its stalwarts, Hanny Sherry Ayittey is sudden and an unexpected blow to the party.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party said it is devastated and described the late former minister’s death as a shock to the party.



The statement read: “The death of the hardworking and selfless Hon. Dr. Sherry Ayittey has robbed the party, the country, and her family, of yet another elder whose sterling contributions to nation-building span well over a generation in the history of Ghana.”



The statement further announced that the party at the appropriate time will demonstrate their gratitude to her for working hard for the country as well as the party.



“We in the NDC are particularly devastated by this sudden and unexpected blow, and at the appropriate time, we shall demonstrate our gratitude to her for her love of nation and party.” portions of the statement added.



The announcement of the demise of the former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey was captured in a press release issued by the family on Saturday, July 22, 2023.



"The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayitteh of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announces with deep sorrow, the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023," part of the statement read.

It further stated that the ‘family will announce further details in due course’.



She died at 75.



Dr. Sherry was a veteran female member of the NDC and served in many ministerial portfolios, including being Minister of Health, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, and, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.



She was involved with the 31st December Women's Movement; a non-governmental organization affiliated to the NDC, whose president is Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, wife of Jerry Rawlings, former President of Ghana.



She also contested for the position of Vice Chairperson of the NDC in 2022.