This is the only govt that has postponed Christmas – Lawyer Serwaa Asamoah

Barbara Serwaa Asamoah General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, has criticized the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the hardships Ghanaians are going through.

Speaking in an Ahotor FM interview on Saturday, December 23, 2022, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Serwaa Asamoah said that things have become so bad that a lot of families in Ghana have been forced to postpone their plans for the upcoming festive activities.

She added that the only way to get Ghanaians some reprieve is to vote out the current insensitive New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“What all of us want is victory… every Ghanaian wants the NDC to win the 2024 elections. They want us to remove this wicked government. A government that has postponed Christmas.

“This has never happened that a government will be able to postpone Christmas. Every Ghanaian wants us to remove this government,” she said in Twi.

The lawyer called on all members of the NDC, including those who lost the just-ended national executive elections and their supporters, to come together to help the NDC win victory in the 2024 elections.

She added that any individual in the party who tries to sow division and impede the party’s victory in the upcoming general elections would be removed by the party or by God.

