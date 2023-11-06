This is why Bawumia, Mahama and Tidal Rave are trending on X

NPP and NDC flagbearer hopefuls Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, a flyer of Tidal Rave

It’s a new week and GhanaWeb brings you all the juice you may have missed from the past weekend till now.

The November 4 NPP presidential primaries was an eventful one that a lot of Ghanaians had been looking forward to.



After a very keen contest, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia took the lead with a total vote of 118,210, which represents a percentage of 61.43.



His closest contender and the Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, also secured 71,996 votes representing 37.41%



This victory has pushed the vice president to the top of the trends on the X app (formerly Twitter).



Another person setting the trends on fire on the X app is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.



The victory of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP presidential primaries has resurrected the comparison of the works of the former, and John Dramani Mahama as a former president of the country.

Some NPP members believe that Dr. Bawumia will beat former president John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections, while some Ghanaians are also expressing worry about how the vice president will be able to move the country forward as president when currently, they can’t see anything he is doing.



Joining the conversations is one of the biggest entertainment events in Ghana, Tidal Rave.



The event, which went down on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, was embroiled in some controversies.



According to some videos that made the rounds on social media, there was a commotion on stage when Stonebwoy was performing, which was his first in Ghana after his 5th Dimension World Tour.



Some social media users explained that team members of some artists billed to perform on the night were angry about Stonebwoy exceeding his performing time, hence, they moved to the stage to disrupt the performance.



Here are some tweets on Bawumia, Mahama and Tidal Rave:

A documentary from JoyNews on Bawumia…



Enjoy pic.twitter.com/9v4HYayo2k — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) November 6, 2023

I am confident that Dr. Bawumia will lead us to victory in 2024 - Dr. Afriyie Akoto#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/aWYaxUllRN — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 6, 2023

Vice President Dr. Bawumia is the man to move the country forward. John Mahama has been a Vice President and a President, what is he coming back to do? - Caller#TV3Newday pic.twitter.com/2wweMkcBbC — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) November 6, 2023

Memories of NDC in power, in case you have forgotten. This was the situation when The “Dead Goat Mahama” was in the driving seat. It was agonizing. NDC! never again! pic.twitter.com/0Ilgzb9URm — Ato Kwamena Forson (@akforson) October 28, 2023

This is Bawumia saying Mahama as a Vice President didn’t do anything so there’s no point in making him a president, Bawumia’s own words will be used against him .. pic.twitter.com/LaDaaTmHBQ — Bucks AFC ⚪️???? (@bondzii) November 5, 2023

Let’s compare Bawumia’s records as Vice President to Mahama’s record as Vice President pic.twitter.com/kEz9XMDLZ2 — Kwaku ???????? (@kwaku_rafiki) November 6, 2023

Mind you, Stonebwoy finished his thank you message before leaving stage . He even iced it with #Bhim. He said whatever he wanted to say ????????????#TidalRave23 #Bhimconcert23 pic.twitter.com/GXIuLL28u8 — 1GAD’S LAST KILLER???? (@BrenyaGibson) November 6, 2023

The live band setup was for Mighty @samini_dagaati only yeah????????



King Forever ????



akyesaaaa #TidalRave23 pic.twitter.com/cbVMxteYbO — nanaoseikwame.nok (@naoseikwame) November 6, 2023

Nobody does it like the Landlord S A R K O D I E#TidalRave23 #TheNewRave pic.twitter.com/67Arzc3HZw — GhanaWeb (@TheGhanaWeb) November 5, 2023

BAJ/AE