This limited registration exercise 'most reckless, most appalling' ever – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has taken a swipe at Electoral Commission (EC) Chair Jean Mensa over the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

According to Ablakwa, the actions of the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission are totally unacceptable seeing as in the history of Ghana, this is the first time a limited voter registration is limited to the District Offices alone of the Commission.



He spoke to media during his tour of the various registration centres in the North Tongu Constituency.



“The most unconstitutional, the most reckless and the most appalling conduct that we have ever seen. This is the first time that a limited registration exercise is being limited to District Election Offices, this has never happened,” Mr Ablakwa stated.



He noted that the EC is treating the electorates whose taxes have contributed and continue to contribute towards the country’s development with “disdain.”



“Jean Mensa’s electoral commission forgets that everything they do, it’s these people, the people they’re treating with disdain, with disgust, with disrespect, with contempt it is their taxes.

“Their little contributions that they put together in the kitty to take care of you to pay your salaries to pay for the equipment which you already have,” he stressed.



He added that as a Member of Parliament, he knows the entire budget that the Electoral Commission brought was approved, thus, the electioneering body cannot claim to be financially constrained.



He also explained the essence of the tour around the various registration centres.



Mr Ablakwa intimated: “Accra is not Ghana, Ridge where Jean Mensa’s office is, it’s not Ghana and Ghana will not be Ghana without the contributions of all these communities and all these people who are being treated with utter contempt, so this tour is very important so that we can have broader perspectives, deeper insights….”