This new minority leadership will succeed, but they will falter too - Franklin Cudjoe

The new minority leaders in parliament

The Founding President of Imani Africa has reacted to the appointment of a new parliamentary leadership for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the previous leadership played their roles well, guiding their colleague MPs to provide knowledgeable opposition to the government.



He added, however, that he believes these new leaders will succeed but will falter too.



In a Facebook post, he said Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka are ripe for bigger roles, adding that the new leaders should support them when the time comes.



"I have followed the fallout from the change in minority leadership, and I must admit both sides, for and against the decision of the executive leadership of the NDC party, make compelling arguments. In fact, I have to admit that Honourable Haruna Iddrisu, Hon. Muntaka and Hon. Avedzi have not only cleverly shepherded their colleague MPs to provide distinctively knowledgeable opposition to the government but have also dignified their respective roles to almost being peerless.



"And it was from such rarity in quality leadership that birthed the current leadership in Hon. Ato Forson, Hon. Agbodza and Hon. Buah. These 'new' made men will succeed, but they will falter too, and whose giant shoulders will they fall on in crisis moments other than those of Hon. Iddrisu and Hon. Muntaka? And yet, Hon. Iddrisu and Hon. Muntaka are ripe for much bigger roles, whose time will come with the support of the very men replacing them in Parliament and the party's rank and file, which must not be divided. The country needs a viable alternative to the current economic atrophy. The NDC must be worthy, but in unity," he posted on Facebook.



There have been mixed reactions after the NDc announced the list of new leaders in parliament.

According to some MPs, the caucus was not engaged before the appointment was made.



Others have also welcomed the idea, as they believe the appointment is a step in the right direction for the party to win power in 2024.



Meanwhile, the chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has indicated that reshuffling its leadership in Parliament aligns with the party’s agenda ahead of the 2024 elections.



According to him, the 2024 elections will primarily focus on the economy; thus, the party must surround the people with finance and economic experts to ensure they can assist Ghanaians in doing things better.



