‘This pandemic is not a joking matter’ – Former Chief Justice cautions

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

Former Chief Justice, Madam Sophia Akuffo, has cautioned against increased complacency in the fight against coronavirus. She also cautioned against making jokes about the pandemic.

The ex-CJ currently serves as the chairperson of board of trustees of the national COVID-19 Trust Fund. Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, she tasked citizens to take social distancing serious now more than ever.



“I don’t even believe in the elbows thing (greeting). If my elbow can torch yours you are too close. In Ghana when bad situations persist for a while and we start making jokes about it, this pandemic is not a joking matter,” she said.



Joining the presidential order for mandatory wearing of face masks, Madam Akuffo stressed that young people should play their part in complying with the order.

“So young people should decide that now it is hip and cool to keep your mask on. When you wear the mask, your nose and your mouth should be covered,” she added.



According to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent coronavirus address, young people were among those getting infected despite having no previous underlying conditions.



“Again, according to statistics from the Ghana Health Service, the considerable number of persons who are severely ill are, surprisingly, relatively youthful persons, with no previous underlying health conditions,” the president said.