This should be the new way forward henceforth - Coalition of national youth organizers to aspirants

The former agricultural minister, Dr. Afriyie Akoto

We the Coalition of the National Youth Organizers of the CPP have observed the resignation of some cabinet ministers of the Nana Akufo-Addo led government who are seeking to lead the NPP as flagbearers and we wish to commend this move.

There have been instances where appointees hold on to their positions and offices whiles seeking a different portfolio.



The sad thing is they usually use the opportunities, logistics and funds which are provided by the tax payers in seeking their personal interests.



This is why we want to commend the cabinet ministers who have resigned in this current NPP government administration in their quest to become flagbearers; particularly the former agricultural minister Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who research has shown he has properly managed and left behind good testimonials at the Ministry of Agriculture.



The Resignation of these Ministers means they will be buying their own fuel, paying for their own hotel bills, and using their own logistics during their campaigns.



We are appealing to all government appointees who are Sector Ministers, Deputy Ministers CEOs, Directors MMDCEs and other government appointees to follow this example if they decide to contest for a ministerial position of which unfortunately, they are not complying to.

We are hoping this great exemplary move will be adopted as a State Policy henceforth, where all government appointees must resign or must be forced to resign before they pursue other interests or contest for other positions in the political space.



...... Signed......



Osei Kofi Acquah



National Youth Organizer for the CPP



General Secretary Coalition of National Youth Organizers