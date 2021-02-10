This was how Funny Face was dragged, mercilessly beaten by police before arrest

Dragged, beaten, and forced into a stand-by police van. That was how Funny Face was handled and treated by a group of policemen who arrested him on February 8, 2021, for the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Kasoa.

It was an embarrassing sight as scores of passersby seized every activity and helplessly looked on as their favourite celebrity was ‘manhandled’ by the policemen.



Disgruntled ‘Funny Face’ posted a video which captures every moment of his arrest on social media and captioned it: “Ghana Police will burn in hell. Armed robbers will continue to shoot and kill u all in JESUS name”.



Obviously pained about the manner in which he was arrested, Funny Face questioned why he was treated like a thief.



What led to the arrest?



It was reported that Funny Face engaged in an altercation with a bar operator when he visited the place.

Narrating the incident, Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong in an interview with Joy News said the comedian was arrested on Monday after he was engaged in an altercation with the drinking pub owner.



According to DSP Oppong, Funny was also reported to have fired warning shots with his pump-action gun during the scuffle, an action which prompted his arrest.



Watch the video below







