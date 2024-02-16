This year's election should be issue-driven, not insults - Sam Payne 'fires' Mahama

KMA Mayor, Sam Pyne

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sam Pyne, has lashed out at former President John Dramani Mahama and his political party, the National Democratic Congress.

Sam Payne criticized the former President and the NDC for lampooning Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's vision he outlined during an event at UPSA in Accra on Wednesday, February 7.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted some policies he intends to implement if elected president, stating he will abolish e-levy and other taxes, give tax amnesty to individuals and businesses to boost the economy, introduce initiatives to improve the mining sector, make National Service optional, and others to enhance the progress of the country.



The Vice President appealed to Ghanaians, calling himself a "driver's mate" but wanting to be in the driving seat.



But the NDC members have cast doubts over Dr. Bawumia's commitment to his vision, asserting he cannot distance himself from what they term as rot and bad governance under the Akufo-Addo administration.



Joining the Thursday panel of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Sam Payne asked the former President and the NDC to stop ridiculing Dr. Bawumia and focus on presenting their policies to Ghanaians.



He also warned them to stop the name-calling, saying they have started calling the Vice President "Bawuliar."

"Do you think if we also decide to call Mahama names, he will last for 30 seconds in Ghana?" he replied.



Also touching on Mr. Mahama's "24-hour economy" promise, Sam Payne opined that this policy is not feasible, thereby asking, "is he going to force companies to run 24 hours a day or what?"



To the KMA boss, the NDC themselves don't even understand the 24-hour economy policy.



"Sometime ago, Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the NDC, was standing somewhere explaining it, but you could sense he was really finding it difficult. He was sweating all over his body because he, himself, doesn't understand it," he said.



He further admonished ex-President Mahama, stating, "this year's election should be issue-driven... Give us credible alternatives."



"Going forward, we are looking for alternatives, policies not insults," he added.