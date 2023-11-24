This you must know that: Germany is changing its immigration policies for the obvious

File photo

Last week, we read about Germany’s promise to relax existing rules for qualified migrant professionals with university degrees. This we agreed would of course resolve half of its problems if actually Germany would absorb its migrant professionals with German university degrees so that after spending years in education, they don't end up doing menial jobs, to say the least, if not face frustration over whether they must leave the country because the system could not support their successful integration.

Germany's promise to relax existing rules for migrant graduates let alone import professionals and skilled workers sounds more like the many white elephant bilateral projects they do around the world, especially in the so-called third-world countries.



You might be wondering why one would make such a statement. Here is what you must know.



Germany has a school, educational, skill, and professional training that differ from state to state.



This means, that every state has its own independent system and this is so much that, a teacher who trained in Hamburg cannot teach in Stuttgart. In order for that teacher to be able to relocate from Hamburg to teach in Stuttgart, he or she would have to retrain for a year and pass an exam.

Due to these problems, migration within Germany even for its citizens who have particular skills, or professions is mostly out of the question because of the frustrations that come with it.



This is why the question is raised as to why Germany would not ease and relax its own educational and skills Training to be uniformed so that its citizens can easily be absorbed into the job markets that are lacking workers.



Another as raised in last week’s article is why Germany would not invest in the training of already existing migrants whose qualifications are not recognized. Ten years ago when I came to Germany, Germany had just started advertising an immigration policy called, gelernt ist gelernt ".



Gelernt is gelernt means once a skill or profession is learned, it is learned and that means, Germany was easing its immigration policies to allow skills and professions to be recognized.