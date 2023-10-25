This young Ghanaian man walked from Brazil to the USA

Darkito 1 says he did the entire walk from Brazil to the USA

A young Ghanaian man living in Brazil, has shared how he once walked from the South American country to the United States of America.

Darkito1, who is a Youtuber, told fellow content creator, Wode Maya, that he did this in an attempt to reach the USA because it was an easy thing for him to do.



“Here, it’s easy for you to go to the United States and there are a lot of places that you can pass through to get there because here, a lot of the countries are so close so, you can pass through this place easily for you to go to the United States.



“So, I walked from here, Brazil, all the way to – it’s like 15 countries, to the United States… you get to some places, you have to pick a bus, some places you have to walk, but the buses are not taken for a long time. You take it like 30 minutes, one or two hours and then the rest, you have to walk. I was in the US for 9 months and I returned to Brazil,” he said.



Speaking to Wode Maya in Brazil, Darkito1 said that he was also curious about how Brazilians travel to the USA using some very interesting routes.



Some of those routes, he said, are through forests, and he wanted to experience it firsthand.

“…because this is what happens here in Brazil, so I wanted to know. There are a lot of things that happen: you have to pass through forests, that is the Columbia Forest, the Panama Forest, and Peru Forest before you can go in there… so I wanted to go there and see for myself,” he added.



