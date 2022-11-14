Those suggesting I contest NPP presidential primaries are leading me into temptation - Majority Leader

Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader of Parliament, has stated that those who advocate for him to be the next presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are leading him into temptation.

He claimed that, while these people have good intentions, such a suggestion will only lead him into temptation.



He was responding to a suggestion made by some Ghanaians who claim to be Suame members in the United Kingdom for him (Kyei-Mensah) to run in the presidential primaries.



However, the lawmaker told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm Frontline host Kwabena Agyapong that such a suggestion is a temptation.

The lawmaker stated, "Those who make the suggestion is leading me astray…



"What I will suggest is that we need someone who can resonate and win the NPP victory. There is only one presidential slot available, and we need a candidate who can connect with the people ".



In response to a question about whether he would accept the position of running mate, he stated, "We're not there yet." We'll cross the bridge when we get there.