Those who booed at President Akufo-Addo at Global Citizen event were wee smokers - Prophet

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Prophet Prince Osei Kofi

Prophet Prince Osei Kofi, the Founder and General Overseer of the Power Embassy Church, has described those who booed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the recent Global Citizen event as “wee smokers.”

The man of God admitted that things were difficult and that Ghanaians were suffering greatly.



It was, however, disgraceful, unwarranted, and unacceptable for event attendees to boo the president, he said.



He believed that the event was a global event and that we had mocked our president in front of the entire world.

As a country, we are not serious. We talk anyway. Instead of booing President Akufo-Addo, there were better ways to address the issue.”



