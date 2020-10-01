Those who partake in Thursday’s registration exercise can vote on Dec 7- EC

Jean Mensa is EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has made it known that eligible citizens who take advantage of the ongoing registration exercise will be able to vote in the December 2020 general election.

This clears doubts that those who could not participate in the main registration exercise cannot vote at the upcoming election.



The EC has also outlined venues for the one day registration exercise which takes place today, October 1, 2020 at all EC’s district offices across the country.



The registration exercise will afford eligible citizens who could not register in the just ended exercise, the opportunity to do so.

















