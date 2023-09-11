Those who say I am anti-Mahama are envious of my relationship with Mahama - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former Sports Minister

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has strongly refuted claims that he holds an anti-Mahama stance, asserting that he maintains a profoundly close relationship with John Mahama.

According to him, he believes that those who label him as anti-Mahama are merely envious of their strong rapport.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he passionately stated that;



“I announced Mahama as the running mate in 2008 and served as the campaign manager, so when did I become anti-Mahama? It just does not make sense. Sometimes I even think people envy us because I am one of the few ministers who has represented Mahama worldwide more than anybody.”



Afriyie Ankrah addressed these allegations in light of speculations that one of the reasons for his defeat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary election was his perceived animosity towards John Mahama.



He elaborated on his candidacy, explaining that despite entering the contest late, he was confident of victory due to his extensive contributions to the party.

"But many things happened on the election day itself, and I can't delve into all the specifics. My coordinators called me about some issues, but I have moved on. It's just like having a bad day at work. Even Ronaldo and Messi miss penalties; that result does not define who I am. I am now working closely with the other executives for the betterment of the party," he disclosed



In an unexpected turn of events, Afriyie Ankrah narrowly missed clinching the position of General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2022 NDC national executives' elections.



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey emerged as the winner, while Peter Boamah secured the runner-up position in the election, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium.



