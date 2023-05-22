Though I could not win the seat, I am happy John Mahama won in Ho Central - Raphael Korbla Korda

Raphael Korbla Korda was among the aspirants who contested in the NDC primaries elections

One of the contestants from the just ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary primary elections in the Ho central Constituency of the Volta Region, Raphael Korbla Korda has expressed his happiness at the 99.54% of votes garnered by John Dramani Mahama in his constituency although he [Raphael Korbla] did not emerge the parliamentary candidate elect, attributing it to the rigorous campaign done by he and his team.

He released a statement and according to him, "As we reflect on the recent election and its outcome; I lost but am very happy His Excellency (HE) John Dramani Mahama (JDM) had 99.54% in my constituency, Ho Central



"It is very important I express my gratitude for the incredible support and unwavering dedication that I have witnessed throughout my campaign period



"Myself, my team and my followers were dedicated in campaigning for myself and HE John Dramani Mahama which contributed to the good results for JDM."



He also used the opportunity to congratulate the parliamentary candidate elect, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, and also called on the contestants to unite and rally behind the parliamentary candidate elect to deliver at least a 100,000 votes for John Dramani Mahama come December, 2024.



"Congratulations to the parliamentary candidate elect, Edem Kofi Kpotosu. To the other aspirants, democracy is the cornerstone of our society, and while we may have different campaign teams for the Parliamentary primaries, we must come together and rally behind the winner to deliver the 100,000 votes for him and our flagbarear JDM in the upcoming 2024 general elections



"I believe in healthy competition, hence I urge my colleague other aspirants to put everything aside and ignite unity

"Further more, I promise never to relent, but continue advocating and trumpeting John Mahama's achievements and mega project's he left behind before leaving power which is breaking down day in, day out under this government led by “Akpefu Adu” (Akuffo Addo)



"Let's all stand resolute and unite for Victory come 2024 because Together-we-can and the sky is big enough for all of us



"My defeat is not the end but has presented an opportunity for reflection, growth, and recommitment to the principles that inspired me to enter this race in the first place . And am still poised to contribute to deliver the 100,000 votes in Ho Central for JDM



"Let us all continue to work together, transcending party interest first in bringing back JDM to rebuild mother Ghana again", he said.



Raphael Korbla Korda came 3rd among 7 contestants with 424 votes out of 2,174 valid vote cast.