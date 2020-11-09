Thousands embark on health walk with NPP in Asuogyaman constituency

Paul Asare Ansah, others at the event

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Thousands of supporters of Mr. Paul Asare Ansah and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) of Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region have held a health walk in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

The supporters and volunteers from various parts of the constituency participated in the three-hour walk of several kilometers from Tusker through Atimpoku to Akrade amidst music and dancing.



The march also attracted constituency and regional executives of the party which ended with a mini rally at Akrade.



The NPP candidate, Paul Asare Ansah who was overwhelmed with the massive turnout at the march, touted the various projects he has undertaken in the Asuogyaman Constituency and challenged the sitting MP, Thomas Ampem Nyarko to provide pictorial and video evidence of his developmental projects in the area.



“I have never been a DCE or an MP but today, I throw a challenge to Ampem Nyarko that if he is able to provide videos and pictures [of projects] as I have done, that this is what he has been able to do in eight years [as DCE and MP] what I have been able to do in one year, I’ll relinquish the seat for him and I know he can’t do it.”



The former Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Transport said the “huge attendance” was evidence of the imminent victory of the party and the end of an era for the opposition NDC in the Asuogyaman Constituency.



Mr. Ansah chided the NDC MP for being only dependent on the MPs’ common fund to undertake developmental projects and argued that it was time he (Paul Ansah) took over as Mr. Ampem Nyarko has done all he could.

“It is clear that the NDC dominance in Asuogyaman has come to an end. It is clear that victory belongs to the NPP. No NPP president has ever won in Asuogyaman but I can say confidently that in 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo will win in Asuogyaman and after that Paul Ansah will also snatch the Parliamentary seat from Ampem Nyarko.”



He accused the NDC of engaging in politics of lies and denied claims by the incumbent MP that he has taken custody of COVID-19 funds.



Mr. Ansah praised the policies of Nana Akufo-Addo including the free SHS, the ongoing railway project with a port at Mpakadan as well as accommodating both the rich and poor.



The Eastern Regional Organizer of the NPP, Mr Kwame Kodua in praising the aspiring MP for his several developmental initiatives throughout all communities in the constituency urged the constituents to support him to achieve the ultimate.



He criticized the sitting Member of Parliament, Thomas Ampem Nyarko for “doing nothing” for the Asuogyaman constituency and his mandate must hence not be renewed.



The “zest and passion” shown by the supporters of the party, Mr. Kodua noted, was enough motivation that victory was on the horizon, adding that Paul Asare Ansah was well prepared to take over and ensure the massive development of Asuogyaman.

Former PC for the area, Kwame Adu Darkwa was hopeful of a resounding victory for the President, Nana Akufo-Addo but called for increased efforts to ensure that the party overturns the more than 2000 votes deficit from the 2016 elections to secure victory for the Parliamentary Candidate, Paul Asare Ansah.



He discouraged what he called the “skirt and blouse” voting pattern in the Asuogyaman constituency and called for unity to ensure victory on the 7th of December.



Also expressing his satisfaction at the “impressive” turn out of the supporters for the health walk, former energy minister, Mr. Boakye Agyarko told the supporters that the enthusiasm they had displayed on the day meant victory was guaranteed for the party in the constituency.



“I did not expect that you were going to turn up massively and in this manner and by this you have demonstrated that this seat, whether the NDC likes it or not, you are claiming it,” Mr. Agyarko told the charged crowd.



He however urged the followers not to relent in their efforts to protect the party but continue to strive harder to win more souls for the NPP to ensure that victory is theirs come December.

