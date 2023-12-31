Three 05 restaurants marks 1st anniversary, celebrates Xmas with inmates.

Volunteers of Three 05 Restaurant making the donation

As part of marking one year anniversary of Three 05 Restaurant, hundreds of deprived persons and inmates at East Legon Police Station and Madina Police Station benefited from the street feeding embarked by the restaurant.

It was held in celebration of the yuletide where moments of joy were spread to inmates in the police cells and the native of the streets.



Organised under the auspices of the Chief Executive Officer of the restaurant, Miss Akosua was enthused about serving the less privilege and putting smiles on the faces of the deprived to mark Three 05 first anniversary.



Akosua chronicled about the quality impact of the restaurant which has provided sumptuous meals to customers in the hearts of East Legon and Madina and far.



Highlighting the need for the street feeding embarked by Three 05 restaurant, Akosua observed that it was prudent to remember the marginalised in society when celebrating a feat or yuletide.



She reiterated that, the one year anniversary was to celebrate the great transformation the restaurant has undergone with its exceptional services.



According to her, Three 05 Restaurant is a hub for good food, quality customer service.

Underscoring the need for individuals to always choose good food, she hinted that "better food gives better mood", and boasted of its best cocktails.



Adding that Three 05 is commemorating its first anniversary to commend customers for their loyalty and patronage.



She commended her staff for their indefatigable output and urged them to keep working hard to achieve sterling feats.



The one year anniversary was climaxed with feasts and live band music to jam to.



Inspector Eric Boateng, Station Officer at the East Legon Police Station expressed gratitude to the Three 05 Restaurant team for providing meals and assorted drinks to the cell inmates.